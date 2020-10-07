Two alternative care sites for COVID-19 post-hospitalization patients are being dismantled, according to the state's Emergency Operations Center.
The state set up five sites: Grand Junction, the Ranch complex in Loveland, the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, St. Anthony's on 84th in Westminster, and St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo back in April.
The state began "deconstructing" the Grand Junction and Loveland sites on Monday, according to a news release from the Emergency Operations Center.
The sites were set up to “help protect our ability to treat the most seriously sick by allowing hospitals to move less serious cases ... and therefore make critical care available for those who need it most," according to Gov. Jared Polis. At that time, Colorado's seven-day positivity rate was 19.66%. It's currently at 3.48%, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Equipment purchased for those sites will be transferred to Denver for potential use at one of the three remaining sites.
None of the five sites have ever seen a patient.
During the pandemic's first month, the state saw rapid growth of COVID-19 and modeling data suggested patients would overwhelm the capacity of the healthcare system.
"It was critical to build capacity outside of our hospitals to ensure that Coloradans would be able to have the care they needed if we exceeded institutional capacity," the news release said.
Some patients discharged from hospitals but who are not well enough to go home have instead been moved to rehabilitation centers.
However, Colorado is now seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the CDPHE reported 491 new cases of COVID-19. The state's seven-day average of new cases is at 541. Hospitals report 246 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 97 are suspected of having the virus. The state's ventilator capacity is at 36%, with 3% of facilities anticipating a shortage in ICU beds in the next week.
Nearly a million people in Colorado have been tested for COVID-19, with 74,191 cases and 1,983 deaths directly attributable to COVID-19.
Tuesday, Polis called the growth in hospitalizations — a rise of 140% over two weeks ago — alarming, and he asked Coloradans to double-down on wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, in that same news conference Tuesday, said new models show a pending fourth wave of the virus could take place during holiday gatherings in December, if social distancing rates are at 50% to 55%. At 60%, however, the peak would take place later, possibly February or March.
