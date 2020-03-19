Anticipating the need to bring in additional healthcare providers from other states, the Department of Regulatory Agencies on Wednesday announced the suspension of a slew of regulations in favor of quickly adding licensed personnel to assist with COVID-19 response.
“DORA divisions have been working diligently to address the many questions and concerns of Colorado professionals in the healthcare industry,” said DORA’s executive director, Patty Salazar.
The agency will rely on the Nurse Practice Act, which allows trained individuals to respond to a specific emergency regardless of licensure, to allow nurses with late renewals, reinstatements and out-of-state licenses to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Physicians who are not licensed in Colorado may also respond in an emergency if they do not charge.
DORA will also remove the limit on physician assistants that a doctor can supervise and will permit remote supervision. A requirement to only care for patients who are in Colorado absent a telemedicine license will be suspended, as will staffing and hours of operation requirements for pharmacies. Pharmacists will be permitted to conduct COVID-19 testing, and rules regarding sterile clothing are also on pause. The department anticipates the rule suspensions will last through the governor’s declaration of emergency or until he provides further guidance.
On Wednesday, the Polis Administration launched HelpColoradoNow.org. Among other purposes, medical professionals can sign up to volunteer through the website.
