Dr. Stephen Anderson, a physician who works in the Emergency Department at the MultiCare Auburn Medical Center in Auburn, Wash., carries his mask as he walks into the emergency entrance to begin his shift, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. Anderson said he writes messages on his shields to identify them as his, and this morning he chose the phrase "Stay Safe." “There just are not enough masks to go around at my hospital,” said Dr. Anderson. "I've got a two-day supply of masks so we're trying to be conservative. You get one in the morning. You clean it and reuse it."