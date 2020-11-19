Update: Colorado Politics has just learned that state Sen. Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3, which he did not publicly disclose until today. He said he experienced mild symptoms.
Colorado state Rep. Meg Froelich, a Greenwood Village Democrat, announced via Twitter Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Froelich becomes the third state lawmaker to become contagious with the virus that has sickened more than 176,000 Coloradans.
Froelich said she has symptoms and that she will be in quarantine for 10 days, including after symptoms cease. She also said she had not been at the state Capitol recently.
Today I learned I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing symptoms. I haven’t been in the Capitol recently, and I’ll be quarantining for at least 10 days. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take this virus seriously. I’ll continue to work remotely.— RepMegFroe (@RepMegFroe) November 19, 2020
In addition to Froelich, state Sen. Jim Smallwood, a Parker Republican, reported he had tested positive for the virus on March 22 after experiencing symptoms. He quarantined at a second home in California.
Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, an Aurora Democrat who has battled cancer, tested positive for a different strain of coronavirus earlier in March.
More than 200 state elected officials have tested positive for the virus, including 15 governors and lieutenant governors. Four have died from the virus that has killed nearly 250,000 Americans.
Among recent deaths: former Republican state Rep. Joe Nuñez of Douglas County and his wife, Lily, who died within days of each other earlier this week.
On Nov. 16, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, announced he had come down with COVID-19. The next day, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, announced he had tested positive for the virus. U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, and Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, both announced on March 17 that they had been exposed and quarantined for 10 days.
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said that he tested positive for the virus on Oct. 25.
Members of the General Assembly are expected to return to the state Capitol for a special session on COVID-19 economic relief sometime after Thanksgiving.
