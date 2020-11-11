The state’s health department has amended its guidance for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and group homes, creating protocols for COVID-19 surveillance and outbreak testing and mandating that certain types of professionals be allowed to visit.
“Expanded testing at long-term care facilities will further protect many of the Colorodans most at risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Under the amended health order, staff and residents may decline COVID-19 testing. But in the event of an outbreak, staff members who refuse testing will be excluded from the premises, while residents will be quarantined. Curative Labs will provide test kits at no cost to residential facilities.
Facilities must implement weekly surveillance testing for staff. If the county has a positivity rate of 10% or higher among those tested, a facility’s testing must increase to twice weekly.
If there is a single COVID-19 case identified, outbreak testing of all residents will commence.
In addition, the order maintains bans on indoor visitation if counties reach certain case thresholds. However, facilities must admit certain types of professionals providing services, including adult protective services, those involved in compassionate care visitation, and individuals facilitating religious exercise.
The guidance takes effect on Nov. 20.
