For the past few weeks, state health department officials have been working with an expert task force of physicians, researchers and mathematicians from local universities, to try to predict how the novel coronavirus spreading across the world might progress locally.
The group of specialists provided three reports to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of the end of last week, and Gov. Jared Polis presented some of the findings of the experts during a press conference Friday, March 27. Polis relayed some stark estimates during the press conference, with possible COVID-19 deaths in Colorado ranging from 900 to 33,200.
But CDPHE has so far refused to make public what the experts from the University of Colorado School of Public Health, School of Medicine and the University of Colorado at Boulder provided. And the agency has given conflicting explanations for why they won’t allow the public to see it.
During an April 2 web-streaming press conference, Scott Bookman, CDPHE’s COVID-19 incident commander, said the expert research gives them reason to believe that the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado is between four and 10 times higher than what’s currently known.
But in response to why the state decided not to allow the public to see the experts’ work, Bookman said, “I think it's important to understand that there are a number of different models out there. It's also really important to understand that any model we're using is a single snapshot, and every time we learn more information about the impact of our social distancing—the impact on the spread of disease in our community.” Bookman said the slides Gov. Polis presented were made available.
CDPHE did not respond to a written request to clarify their response to address why the decision not to make the model or documents related to it available to the public.
But CDPHE’s records manager provided a different explanation. In a response to a formal request under the Colorado Open Records Act, which broadly classifies government records as disclosable upon request with some exceptions, CDPHE didn’t raise the “number of different models out there” or that it was “a single snapshot.”
CDPHE’s records manager told Colorado Politics that they needed to delay the release of the records because of “extenuating circumstances.” Colorado public records law allows government agencies to spend up to seven days in addition to the three days allowed by law to produce copies of public records, when they’re formally requested.
But the “extenuating circumstances” provision of Colorado law allows the extra seven days only when a request is broad, voluminous or insufficiently specific, or if the records are impossible to compile within three days, or if, “an impending deadline or period of peak demand that is either unique or not predicted to recur more frequently than once a month” requires “all or substantially all” of the agency’s resources. Despite added complications or “peak demand” to the state health department due to work associated with the spread of the coronavirus, the agency has processed other formal records requests in recent days and weeks — just not for the expert research provided by the university task force.
Jeff Roberts, the executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said the state health department should, especially in times when providing information can mean the health of Coloradans, provide access to reports that are compiled and complete. And they should provide them proactively, he said.
“The extenuating circumstances is understandable in this time, for records that really do have to be compiled and gone over for privilege, but if we’re talking about reports that are done, and they know what’s in these reports, then I would say that information should be provided in an expeditious way to the public and the journalists working to informing the public,” Roberts said. “And I would add the health department should be providing this proactively, without having to use a request. If there’s anything that’s privileged, then they should redact that, prior to proactive release.”
The agency has not responded to requests to explain why their records manager and their crisis manager gave different answers to why the state is keeping the records secret for now.
