Colorado has received a second self-contained, mobile unit that will decontaminate N95 respirators during the pandemic.
The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System uses vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to clean tens of thousands of protective masks during a cycle. Battelle, based in Columbus, advertises that a single N95 respirator can receive up to 20 decontaminations without degrading the filtering.
The company says that it is determining whether surgical masks and ventilator parts can undergo a similar decontamination.
“All healthcare personnel are eligible for the free N95 decontamination,” announced Colorado’s State Emergency Operations Center on Saturday. The apparatus, which can handle up to 80,000 respirators per day, will be stationed at Montrose. The first Battelle system, received in late April, is at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Medical and emergency-response organizations must register the masks with Battelle and send them to the company with a code written on them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Battellle emergency authorization to deploy their system in March.
Such an authorization occurs when there are “no adequate, approved, available alternatives” for medical devices and “based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that the Battelle Decontamination System may be effective at preventing healthcare personnel exposure to pathogenic airborne particulates during periods of insufficient respirator supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Battelle advises that the process will not work on respirators that are visibly soiled.
The demand for protective equipment during the pandemic has caused a global shortage of medical-grade N95 respirators. Although factories have increased their production, the mesh of synthetic polymer fibers in the masks requires precision manufacturing that is not quick to implement.
