In June, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center distributed thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment and 1,742 vials of antiviral drug remdesivir as part of its coronavirus response.
The experimental treatment, which can assist 290 patients in Colorado, came through an arrangement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the national stockpile of medical equipment. NPR reports that each five-day course of treatment from manufacturer Gilead costs $3,120. A study from April suggested that the drug could shorten COVID-19 patients’ hospital stays by an average of four days.
Ten healthcare systems in the state received vials of the drug, with Centura Health receiving the greatest number, 396.
Thirty-four counties also received deliveries of personal protective equipment. Those items include nearly 8,900 N95 respirators and 15,800 surgical masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency; more than 174,000 gowns and 3,900 face shields from the state; and 46 temperature screeners donated from Taiwan.
Beginning in late June, COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide increased by approximately 10 per day. At the same time, death rates from the disease have dropped, with only one recorded on July 1, the latest date for which data are available.
