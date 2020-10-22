After a couple of weeks' delay, a new app that will assist public health agencies with tracking COVID-19 cases is ready for prime time this Sunday, Oct. 25.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the Colorado Exposure Notification service Thursday morning, which will alert anyone who enables the app to be notified if they've been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. "Knowing about a possible exposure helps people take immediate steps to limit the risks" of COVID-19, according to Sarah Tuneberg, special COVID-19 advisor for CDPHE.
The app, made free to the state by Google, will show up as a push notification on iPhones and Android phones on Sunday. For those with iPhones, it can be enabled in the settings app. Those with Android phones will find the app on Google Play for free downloads. In both situations, the user will need to choose Colorado for location. The app will initially be available in English and Spanish
It works like this:
Phones with the app are enabled to exchange non-identifiable Bluetooth "tokens," which is updated from time to time. Once a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, they would get a call from a contact tracer who asks if they have the app. If yes, the contact tracer would send the exposed person a link with a couple of questions and a text message to anyone with whom the exposed person has exchanged the token.
The person who receives the notification about possible exposure will be sent information on what to do next, including getting tested, quarantines, and contacting the local public health agency.
The app has another benefit, Tuneberg explained: people who come in contact with each other but don't necessarily know each other, like sitting too close on a bus.
Privacy is a huge concern with COVID-19, and according to Jenny Wanger, a COVID-19 technology expert with Linux, the app does not collect, store or transmit any personal information. It also doesn't track location like a GPS; it's just Bluetooth and a series of random numbers, Wanger explained.
The app does not require someone to share their positive COVID-19 status, Tuneberg explained. Once they've received a positive test, they can choose to share that result anonymously. "We want people to have control" over that experience, Tuneberg explained. "It has to be opt-in to achieve the privacy protection we want."
Wanger said all the information will be stored locally on the phone, so there's no need to connect to the Internet any more than once a day to update the tokens.
If the state can get 15% of the population to enable the app, it could reduce COVID-19 cases by 8% and deaths by 6%, Tuneberg said.
The three-week delay in launching the app in Colorado was to allow CDPHE more time to work with the 56 public health agencies, some multi-county; and two tribal health authorities.
The app is already in use in at least two states, Washington and Pennsylvania. A recent study by Oxford University on its use in Washington State showed that at even low adoption, the app plays a significant role in helping to control the pandemic. Tuneberg said they are excited to measure and evaluate how well the app will work in Colorado, which is now in its third COVID wave.
The app will become part of the state's "Swiss cheese" approach to disease control and prevention, Tuneberg said. Nothing is 100% effective, but "we need to put as many of these things together to cover the holes," including tools such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and limiting gatherings. The app will supplement the work the state is doing with contact tracing.
Wanberg said that in other states using the app, some people are more comfortable sharing their COVID-19 status with the app rather than talking to contact tracers. "It can be a way for people who don't want others to know about their status" to share that status anonymously with friends and acquaintances, she said.
The app could also prove useful for tourists coming to Colorado. Tuneberg said those who already have the app enabled in other states will be able to add Colorado to their location. "We want those coming to Colorado to enable the service," Tuneberg said.
For more information, the CDPHE has a new website, addyourphone.com.
