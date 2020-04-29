FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a truck bearing Weld County insignia sits outside the administrative office entrance at JBS USA in Greeley, Colo. The major meatpacking plant in Colorado was closed because of the coronavirus but is set to reopen Friday, April 24, 2020, after disinfecting the facility over the last two weeks, even as some question how workers will be able to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the disease. The plant in Greeley was closed April 11 after health officials in Weld County cited the close proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they were sick as factors in the outbreak./The Greeley Tribune via AP)