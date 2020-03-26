Colorado Democrats said you can thank members of their party for the good parts of the Republican coronavirus relief bill Thursday.
The state party said in a press release that Republicans sought to help corporate shareholders and executives, while Democrats were interested in the impact on workers, hospitals and state governments.
Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma, interpreted the $2.2 billion relief package differently, because restoring the economy by helping employers is in everyone's best interest.
Gardner and Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Denver voted in favor of it and praised the bipartisanship Thursday.
“Coloradans are grateful that Senate Democrats stood strong to deliver for our workers, hospitals and health care workers, and small businesses," Morgan Carroll, who chairs the state Democratic Party, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "Though more needs to be done, this package is a step toward keeping our communities safe and ensuring Colorado families have the means to put food on the table and pay the rent.
"The initial partisan package that Senator Gardner supported gave the administration a $500 billion slush fund, focused on corporations, and did not provide nearly the relief our exhausted hospitals or local communities so desperately need. As Congress continues to respond to this pandemic, Senator Gardner needs to prioritize relief for Coloradans over his loyalty to President Trump.”
Gardner is up for re-election this year and is a prime target for Democrats, who lost the Colorado seat in 2014 when Gardner beat incumbent Mark Udall of Boulder.
"I'm not going to even respond," Gardner told Colorado Politics Thursday, when asked about criticism from the left regarding the bill. "I'm going to worry about the people who affected by this crisis and give them every ounce of my attention."
