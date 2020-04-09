Since Gov. Jared Polis recommended that Coloradans leaving their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic wear face coverings, people have taken to creating their own masks — some with more creativity than others. But now, the state will take the most intriguing designs and make them into bona fide attire.
The Mask Design Challenge invites school-age children in Colorado to create a mask design. Selected submissions will be posted online, and others will be made into wearable masks.
“The purpose of this creative effort is to create a new normal with kids and communicate the value of wearing face masks for public health reasons,” said Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries. “This design challenge will provide a fun and engaging means for kids to express their creativity, for parents to engage with their children during this perplexing time and discuss the importance of safety and social distancing.”
Colorado Creative Industries supports the state’s various creative districts and administers programs related to public art, music and poetry.
The challenge rules advise children to use bold and bright colors that will show up well on a digital scan. “As prompts for this activity, you might ask your child to think about what they are hopeful for, to imagine themselves as a superhero, or to think of silly faces that make them happy,” parents are advised.
For full rules and submission procedures, click here.
