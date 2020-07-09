Gov. Jared Polis and the team of COVID-19 researchers from the University of Colorado showed the public an online application that will allow Coloradans to see updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus cases in the state and evaluate the various factors experts believe are key to suppressing new transmissions.
At ColoradoCoronavirusModel.com, Coloradans will be able to see how actions such as mask wearing, social distancing and school reopenings could affect transmission risks.
At a press conference Thursday, Polis and Dr. Jonathan Samet, the lead researcher with the UC team, demonstrated the new internet-based app to the public.
The app will let users adjust the following parameters to see how it is expected to affect the spread of the virus:
- The level of social distancing among the general population
- The portion of the population wearing masks
- The levels of social distancing for the general population starting in mid-August, about when many kids are going back to school
- The level of social distancing for people over 65, who may be at a higher risk of a severe outcome if they contract COVID.
- The number of contacts traced for every case
- How quickly contacts are traced.
This story is developing and will be updated.
