The state has updated its crisis standards of care for hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes guidelines for how to ration resources like ventilators during a surge in capacity.
“The state has been working hard to avoid having to use these standards,” said Eric France, the chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We’re working with the hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds and ventilators to try and meet the anticipated demand.”
Colorado’s standards date to 2018 and direct how medical professionals should allocate resources and equipment when hospitals are overcapacity. The new guidelines advise against the provision of triage services based on factors irrelevant to care, such as race, ability to pay, immigration or “VIP” status.
However, when rationing ventilators, doctors should first employ a scoring system based on the severity of the illness and the likelihood of surviving long-term. Then, if additional criteria are needed, hospitals should prioritize children, healthcare workers and first responders. Other factors to consider include pregnant patients, those with high life-years saved, and people who are sole caregivers. If there is still a shortage, a hospital should randomly allocate ventilators.
CDPHE also recommends that people create advanced directives to describe what kinds of care a patient does and does not want to receive in case they are unable to make their own medical decisions.
