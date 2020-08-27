The state’s health department is seeking public input on proposed guidance that would allow for indoor visitations of those in residential care facilities, including from non-family members like beauticians, barbers, podiatrists, dentists and therapists.
“We have all sacrificed, especially the highest-risk communities, to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep people alive and well,” said Eric France, the chief medical officer at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “This new guidance represents a careful path forward for allowing residents and loved ones to have face-to-face visits indoors when it is safer to do so.”
Currently, health regulations prescribe outdoor visitations, except for end-of-life situations, religious rites and adult protective services. Under the proposed rules, visitors must be free of symptoms, wear masks and, in locations with elevated COVID-19 caseloads, receive a negative test result immediately prior to the visit.
“The facility must be located in a county that has less than or equal to an average of 25 new, active cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days,” reads the guidance. Indoor visitation is still prohibited for counties with 175 active cases or higher, with lesser caseloads requiring testing of visitors.
Service providers who are allowed inside must receive weekly tests and abide by all other health orders pertaining to their profession.
People may provide feedback on the guidelines here by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
