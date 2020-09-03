After Colorado experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases after the July Fourth weekend, the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment has issued guidelines before the Labor Day holiday to prevent a similar health threat.
“Some people can’t stay home because of their jobs. We all owe it to grocery workers, doctors, nurses, teachers and other essential workers to do our part,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the department’s executive director. “We need everyone to follow these guidelines so we can maintain our downward trend. Now is not the time to relent.”
The list of reminders from CDPHE includes familiar preventive measures: wear a face covering, gather in groups of 10 people or fewer, try to be outside when around others and maintain six feet of distance.
Reportedly, Colorado can test anyone who wants it, with a recommendation for those with symptoms to receive an immediate test. CDPHE advises people who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive person to wait seven days to get tested if they do not develop symptoms.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado in the past seven days had nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. With a death rate of 34 per 100,000 cases, the state is not close to the lower end of the spectrum, like Wyoming’s seven deaths per 100,000, but neither is it close to Arizona’s rate of 70 fatalities per 100,000 cases.
