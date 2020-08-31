The state health department has devised a new “dial” representing different levels of COVID-19 restrictions, and is seeking public input before implementing the system for localities in Colorado.
“We hope the dial will help provide local communities with the flexibility to move throughout the different levels of guidance as necessary to protect public health,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We invite everyone to provide feedback on this matrix, so we can make sure it serves the needs of all Colorado communities.”
Counties can be in one of three phases: stay at home, “safer at home,” or “protect our neighbors,” with the first carrying the most restrictions and the last carrying the fewest. Within “safer at home,” there are three levels to inform a jurisdiction whether it is approaching the most restrictive or least restrictive phases or remaining at a heightened level of caution.
The metrics for determining a county’s status on the dial include new cases, percent positive cases, hospitalizations and transmission risk factors — such as a major event planned in the locality.
To move to a less restrictive level, “A county must meet ALL of the metrics of the more open level for a 2-week period," CDPHE wrote in its description of the protocols. Likewise, a county destined for more restrictions will have a two-week period to regain control of its caseload. However, after that period, the only consequence is a consultation between CDPHE and the county, which could result in an additional two weeks of local corrective efforts.
The health department noted that a goal of the dial is to provide simplicity and predictability to local governments experiencing changes in COVID-19 caseloads. People may submit comments here by noon on Sept. 3.
