Colorado’s COVID-19 relief fund will distribute $3.6 million to 165 organizations as part of its second round of funding, the state reported on Friday.
The money from the fund came through donations from individuals, corporations and community organizations. The single largest donation, $3.2 million, was from the Colorado Health Foundation. Altogether, the relief account has awarded $8.4 million so far to 371 organizations while also receiving $17 million in funding requests.
“In this economic environment, community organizations are dealing with a drop in donations at the same time that more Coloradans need services and assistance, putting immense strain on their ability to meet the needs of the community,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “So thank you to everyone for donating and doing your part.”
The monetary awards of up to $25,000 are intended for organizations engaging in coronavirus prevention, impact-mitigation and recovery activities. As of April 30, the fund amounted to more than $16.4 million, and the state is continuously soliciting donations through https://helpcoloradonow.org/.
The deadline for round three funding passed on May 2, but the fourth round deadline will be Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Mile High United Way is in charge of transferring the money to grantees. Among the recipients of round two funding were Jeffco Eats, the International Rescue Committee and the YMCA. The list included groups serving all 64 Colorado counties.
