OnwardCO.org, a platform launched Monday by a coalition led by Bitwise Industries, aims to provide Colorado's displaced workers with necessary resources in an effort to send a jolt to the state's economy.
“As we work to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans during these unprecedented times," Polis said in a statement, "it’s critical that we also help the economy recover. OnwardCO is a key tool in that effort."
According to a release, the site will help displaced workers:
- Connect to emergency resources, like food, shelter, childcare and money
- Find training programs to learn skills for a new career
- Find job opportunities
Bitwise worked directly with Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Oakland, California,-based Kapor Center to launch the site.
"By connecting existing resources like 211, Indeed, LinkedIn, MyColoradoJourney, among others, the site brings together all of the COVID-19 resources and organizations in Colorado and dynamically matches users based on their location and preferences to the information they need most," the release stated.
"Instead of going to multiple sites to look for resources or work, Coloradans looking for work can now go to OnwardCO.org on their computer or phone and find what they need."
The labor department is encouraging Coloradans to visit and share the site.
"By providing these connections, the people of Colorado can get back to work and know that, despite social distancing, they are not alone."
