The Colorado Department of Natural Resources has compiled a list of modifications to park and trail operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, cataloging the restrictions implemented by various levels of government.
“Coloradans need to continue to recreate close to home, avoid crowded areas, and check on local closures and restrictions,” cautioned executive director Dan Gibbs. The state’s stay-at-home order, which lasts until April 27, includes going outdoors in its list of permitted essential activities. However, the guidance prescribes 6-foot distancing, wearing a face covering and avoiding travel outside of one’s community when recreating.
State parks are open, but there is a closure in effect for playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds and camping facilities. Other types of outdoor features, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines, are open, with rangers enforcing normal regulations and park pass requirements.
Federal recreation areas are generally open with exceptions. Among the modifications to land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, there is no dispersed camping permitted along the Arkansas River and a 10-person maximum for groups in the Ruby Horsethief section of the Colorado River.
The U.S. Forest Service has closed its developed facilities: campgrounds, day-use areas, picnic areas, and even restrooms and trash collection. The agency has warned that hiking, camping and other activities are “allowed, although discouraged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.