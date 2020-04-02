Coronavirus cases in Colorado could be anywhere from four to 10 times the figure being reported daily by the state, due to the lack of testing availability, the state's incident commander for the virus said Thursday.
If such is the case, as many as 33,420 Coloradans may have the virus, based on the latest diagnosis number released by the state: 3,342 as of Wednesday evening.
"We are following the trend lines. Everything is proportional and directional even though we understand there are probably 10 times" more people in the state who have coronavirus than have tested positive for it, Bookman said when asked how helpful state numbers are when access to testing is largely limited to health care workers and first responders.
He later clarified, saying that actual cases of coronavirus in the state could be four to 10 times more than reported.
Bookman also said the state is starting to see a greater instance of "widespread community transmission" at nursing homes and elsewhere, but the state is struggling to identify hotspots to keep numbers in check.
"We don't have any of the materials, even close to what we need, to test everyone," he said.
And that's difficult to do when everything we know about COVID-19 changes daily, Bookman said. For example, the known number of ventilators being used in the state changes "hour by hour."
The innovation response team at the CDPHE is also addressing the "manufacturing and creation of that critical material," he said.
And Governor Jared Polis "has been working diligently with the federal government to try to get us access to everything as rapidly as possible ... but we don't have a date at this point on what will be shipped and when it will be shipped," Bookman said.
Polis said in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence that death rates in Colorado were rising at a higher rate than any other state. The CDPHE said that was, at least, no longer accurate.
When asked if the state's goals of setting up thousands of hospital beds and acquiring thousands of ventilators by mid-month in preparation for a potential surge that could occur between now and July was realistic, Mike Willis, the director of the state emergency operations center, acknowledged it's a "tall order."
"We're very concerned," he said. "It's a heavy lift, and a lot of things have to come together very, very rapidly."
Most temporary surge sites are in the contract/leasing phase, and construction has not begun on any sites, he added.
At a Wednesday press conference state officials said coronavirus could overwhelm Colorado hospitals by June unless the state increases the number of beds for the most seriously ill patients and develops a system for freeing them up as patients recover.
To meet the expected surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in coming weeks, Colorado could need at least 5,000 beds — 1,800 are available — for the gravely ill by mid-April and at least 10,000 to 12,000 more beds for other coronavirus patients by mid-May, Bookman said Wednesday.
The state also needs to plan for transferring patients as they recover, he said, to free up capacity for those who need the highest level of care to survive.
The state had 3,342 cases diagnosed as of Wednesday, with 620 hospitalized.
In other news Thursday:
- The state lab does not have a backlog of samples awaiting testing for coronavirus, Willis said, though he has heard reports that private labs have a backlog resulting in delays as long as six to 10 days.
- The state continues to evaluate the efficacy of blood testing for coronavirus. At this point there are no plans to use it widely, Bookman said.
