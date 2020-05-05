The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative will award up to $750,000 to nonprofits, government agencies and community organizations that offer scholarships to workers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These grants allow displaced workers to upskill while our economy is in recovery, so upon completion of gaining that credential or degree, they are ready to reenter the workforce with new knowledge and expertise,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.
COSI, created in 2014, works to draw in matching funds for post-secondary scholarship programs. The initiative requires that scholarships cover costs outside of tuition, which can include transportation, childcare and emergency dollars. The proposed two-year grants will be worth up to $75,000 annually for recipients. The intent is for the recipient to have sufficient assistance to avoid taking out loans or paying out-of-pocket costs.
Students receiving the scholarships must be enrolled in programs that align with the state’s Talent Pipeline Report, which forecasts the jobs that are most in demand. Sixty-four percent of the jobs require a post-secondary credential, while only 57% of Colorado adults have such a credential.
