The CARES Act, which Congress passed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided more than $1.6 million of grants to farmers, ranchers and food processors in Colorado, the state’s department of agriculture announced on Tuesday.
“We are able to get much-needed support to numerous ag and food businesses across our state,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
The Colorado Farm & Food Systems Respond & Rebuild Fund was able to award grants of up to $12,500 to 156 food producers. An additional 45 related businesses received up to $50,000. Fifteen food processing organizations also got financial assistance to manage demand and assist farmers and ranchers with excess supply.
Included on the list of grantees is East Denver Food Hub in Bennett, Southwest Farm Fresh Cooperative in Cortez and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
To receive aid, organizations had to demonstrate a loss in sales or additional expenses from the pandemic, the ability for financial assistance to offset loses and also that the entity plays a role in the supply chain. Only producers with revenues between $1,000 and $1 million were eligible, as well as processors with income between $10,000 and $10 million.
The Colorado Farm & Food Systems Response Team administers the grants.
