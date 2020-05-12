Beginning on May 18, Rocky Mountain PBS will air “Colorado Classroom - Read with Me at Home,” a two-hour set of literacy lessons aimed at students in kindergarten through third grade.
“Particularly for the 15-20% of children who live in rural areas without access to high-speed internet, RMPBS offers a way to ensure every child has a place to continue learning in the framework of Colorado’s curriculum outside of the classroom,” said Amanda Mountain, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Public Media. Her organization, along with the Polis Administration and the Colorado Education Initiative, worked to air the programming in English and Spanish.
The Colorado Education Association paid for the teachers involved with the initiative, and there will be lesson plans and work packets posted online to augment the televised lessons. Stations in Denver, Pueblo/Colorado Springs, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction and Durango will carry “Colorado Classroom.”
“This programming will be available to families across Colorado to help close the digital divide and prevent learning loss during this critical time for children,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
The lessons will also be streamed online and through the PBS Video app. The Colorado Department of Education has advised that it is “absolutely acceptable to use technology and online platforms to connect with families” during the pandemic.
