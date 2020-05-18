Residents have fallen ill with the new coronavirus in both the Worcester, Massachusetts, nursing homes where Kwaku Tsibo Bondah works. Protective equipment is in short supply, he said, and many of his colleagues have tested positive or are calling in sick because they’re afraid to come to work.

“It’s really challenging … everybody is in a state of anxiety,” said Bondah, a licensed practical nurse. “Because you are going into a room with someone who has COVID-19 there.”

Many nursing homes and assisted living facilities were short-staffed before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now it’s even harder to recruit and retain nurses needed to care for residents and stop infection from spreading.

When nurses and nurse aides are stretched thin, they end up cutting corners. They might fail to wash their hands often enough, or try to lift a frail person by themselves — harming themselves or the people in their care, advocates and people who study the direct care workforce say.

“We need to have enough staff to appropriately support the staff in there who are putting their lives on the line,” said Mairead Painter, Connecticut’s long-term care ombudsman. “When you’re working short, you make decisions you may not make on a good day.”

Governors and health agencies nationwide are developing “strike teams” of National Guard members and clinicians to help manage coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care facilities. But some state leaders also are trying to solve longer-term staffing problems.

Massachusetts and Colorado have launched websites to match job seekers with open long-term and residential care positions. Massachusetts is providing $1,000 bonuses for hires who stay on the job for a month, and Arkansas is boosting pay for nurses and other direct care workers from April 5 through the end of May.

Illinois is among the states letting facilities hire nurses with an out-of-state or recently expired credential and temporarily hire unskilled workers to help feed and clothe residents — a role made possible for the time being by looser federal training and certification requirements for nurse aides.

To fix staffing problems over the long term, however, worker advocates say direct care workers need better pay. And that, industry groups and labor unions say, will require more state and federal dollars for long-term care.

“Post-pandemic, I think there needs to be a real conversation about valuing the roles of caregivers,” said Marlishia Aho, regional communications manager for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a union that represents roughly 2,000 nursing home workers in Massachusetts, including Bondah. “And that requires wages that reflect the work that they are doing.”

Not Enough Nurses

Most U.S. nursing homes don’t have enough staff to provide the 4.1 hours of daily nursing care experts recommend, said Charlene Harrington, an emeritus professor of nursing and sociology at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies long-term care staffing.

“Seventy-five percent of all nursing homes did not meet the professional staffing standards that experts believed they should have before the virus hit,” Harrington said. “So that made them very vulnerable.”

Care is mostly provided by nursing assistants, who have at least 75 hours of training and do everything from feeding residents and giving them medication to helping them move from a bed to a wheelchair.

Instead of employing one nursing assistant for every seven residents — the minimum recommended by experts — some facilities employ one nursing assistant for every 10 or even 15 residents, Harrington said.

There’s no standard federal ratio of staff to residents. A 1987 law requires nursing homes to have a registered nurse on duty eight hours a day, seven days a week; a licensed nurse on duty in the evenings and overnight; and staff “sufficient to meet nursing needs of its residents.”

There’s no national data on nursing home staffing during the pandemic, because the federal government has suspended staff reporting requirements to give businesses a break from paperwork. Before the pandemic, the average nursing home could provide 3.9 hours a day of nursing care per patient, according to the most recent federal data.

But workers, union leaders and industry groups say many workers are taking time off because they’ve contracted the virus, have caregiving responsibilities at home, or because they or a family member have a medical condition that makes them vulnerable to a deadly infection.

“Many people are afraid to bring this home to their families,” said Aho of the SEIU.

