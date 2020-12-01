The special session has apparently caught the Secretary of State’s office off-guard when it comes to how lobbyists report which bills they are working on.
A lobbyist contacted Colorado Politics Tuesday morning to point out that the special session was not listed on the secretary of state’s lobbyist page, a full day after the session started. If someone entered one of the bills from the special session, the website would default to a 2020 bill from the regular session and could not recognize the nomenclature of the special session bills: for example, House Bill 20B-1001 — the “B” being the designation for a special session bill. And for at least the first 24 hours of the special session, lobbyists had no idea what they were supposed to do and received only silence from the Secretary of State's office.
That problem was resolved by 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.
“Lobbyists have 72 hours to report activity related to bills during the special session, just like the regular session,” Betsy Hart told Colorado Politics. “So if lobbyists started lobbying on special session bills [Monday], they would not be required to disclose their clients and positions until Thursday 12/3.”
She attributed the snafu to the holidays and the office not being in the loop for how the legislature would identify bills before they were introduced on Monday. (Apparently, nobody asked). “With last week being Thanksgiving, many or our development resources were not immediately available,” Hart said in an email. “Further, we did not know what naming conventions the legislature was going to use so there was no way of knowing how it should work until they were introduced on Monday. But the situation is fixed and lobbyists can report if they need to.”
Hart said the office notified lobbyists Tuesday about the changes. “We have maybe only gotten about 6 calls on this issue in the last three days combined,” she said.
