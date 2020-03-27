Small business gets a lot of talk and $350 billion in aid in the coronavirus relief bill that passed the U.S. House Friday, but its flaw is in the slow government processes that surround it, said the Colorado director for the progressive Small Business Majority on Friday.
Small business owners need help now, not at the end of the drawn-out loan process, even if some of those loans are forgiven later on, said Hunter Railey, Colorado's director for the organization.
“Small business owners want to reopen and rehire their teams but are fearful that if this pandemic drags on that they may never be able to do so," he said in a statement. "Since the onset of this crisis, thousands of small business owners have shared that what they need to reopen and recover is immediate assistance — not more debt."
They need grants now.
"Instead, entrepreneurs must apply for loans through an untested system that is not designed for large-scale economic emergencies and wait weeks to months to receive the aid they desperately need now," Railey stated.
He added "fronting salaries is simply not possible for many small businesses who have seen consumer demand drop to zero overnight," he said.
Asking cash-strapped entrepreneurs to reach deeper in debt is not the solution.
"We have already heard talks of a possible fourth phase of this stimulus and we urge lawmakers to come back to the table quickly and provide additional grant assistance to America’s small businesses," Railey said.
