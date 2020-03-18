The Senate cleared a $104 billion federal aid package Wednesday aimed at responding to the coronavirus pandemic, freeing up lawmakers to focus on a third, much more significant stimulus plan that could cost in the range of $1 trillion.
The $104 billion measure, which President Trump is expected to sign quickly, provides up to 10 days of sick leave and 12 weeks of paid family leave for some workers. It also pays for free coronavirus testing for those who need it.
The measure passed over the objection of a group of Republicans who said it will place a tremendous financial burden on small businesses that are already struggling due to the drastic economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus threat.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, acknowledged the small business burden created by the legislation, but he said the issue would be addressed in the next stimulus package.
“This is literally the worst time in living memory to pile on even more burdens and costs on to small businesses, which are themselves fighting to stay alive,” McConnell said. “Unless we back it up with major assistance.”
Senate Republicans huddled Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to begin developing the major stimulus package amid dire economic news. Proposals include loans to small businesses, direct cash payments to working adults, and financial aid to the airlines.
McConnell promised to devise and pass the measure “at warp speed,” but it could take time to work out a deal within the GOP conference and with Democrats, who have their own stimulus proposals.
The discord was evident on Wednesday, when the Senate rejected three amendments to the $104 billion package before passing it.
One, by Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, would have offset some of the cost of the bill by ending all U.S. involvement in Afghanistan by the end of the year, among other provisions.
Senators voted against another amendment authored by Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, that would have provided paid sick leave for all workers impacted by the coronavirus. Her amendment would have required the federal government to reimburse small businesses for those costs.
“People need help,” Murray said. “They need hope. They need to see that we are willing to do the right thing and pass big solutions.”
Lawmakers also turned down an amendment by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, that would have removed the paid sick leave requirement and replaced it with expanded unemployment insurance coverage.
“They are already set up to do this, and with some slight modifications, they would be able to handle this,” Johnson said.
