When U.S. Senate candidate Trish Zornio talks about a pandemic, people should listen. Politics is the new gig for the world-class biomedical researcher and educator for the University of Colorado.
Zornio, a Democrat from Boulder County, released a proposed pandemic response plan on her website Friday morning.
She posted a video on her campaign Facebook page Friday, joined by Dr. Juan M. Hincapie-Castillo from the Department of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the University of Florida.
"There's a handful of things we can do, systematically, to slow transmission," Zornio says in the video. "And many of which we're not currently doing."
At its current pace, COVID-19 could kill as few as 19,000 Americans and as many as 1.2 million by year's end, Zornio notes in the treatise.
Policymakers have primary responsibilities: slow the spread of transmission domestically and internationally, meet the growing needs for medical equipment and supplies with public-private partnerships and, thirdly, "mitigate economic and other impacts caused by the severe measures required to slow the transmission of COVID-19 both in immediate and longer term.
The fourth goal Zornio spells out is to improve preparedness for future outbreaks to reduce those impacts longer term.
Vice President Mike Pence, who has no scientific training, should not be in charge of the response, Zornio said. Instead, the White House should reestablish the directorate for global health security and biodefense as part of the National Security Council, a function President Trump consolidated outside the White House in 2018.
"This is no longer a weeks-to-months issue, this will be a months-to-years event requiring ongoing monitoring and assessment," Zornio wrote. "Established leaders in pandemic response should be supported by experts in epidemiology, virology, global health and economic policy and more."
Zornio backs a nationwide 14-day stay-at-home order, as state government orders eclipse such city ordinances
"Therefore, measures to ensure physical distancing must not be left to local governments, but rather be a federal mandate," she says in the paper.
Zornio also favors temporary restrictions on all non-essential travel. Hospitals need immediate funds to hospitals to meet needs, she said.
She favors rapid expansion of free testing, inclusive of partnerships with industries, hospitals, laboratories and others.
"Focus on developing mobile and at-home testing is ideal," the researcher writes. "Once enough tests are available, particular efforts should apply to ongoing testing of all essential workers so as to further rapidly reduce transmission. A significant portion of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or mild causing many to be unaware they are infected, increasing transmission."
Read the entire response plan by clicking here.
