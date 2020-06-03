State Sen. Rob Woodward sent a message to Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday calling for an end to the state's emergency disaster declaration.
Enough is enough, the Republican lawmaker from Larimer County told the governor.
"The Legislature allowed you significant leeway to respond to COVID-19," according to the letter obtained by Colorado Politics. "In March, you declared a Disaster Emergency that was supposed to last 30 days. You then renewed that declaration two more times through June 6. During that time, you have taken the liberty to assert many powers historically reserved to the legislature: amending and suspending statute, spending state money, and much more. Furthermore, some would argue that you have exceeded your executive authority and infringed upon the Liberties of the people of Colorado.
"Your time is up."
Woodward offered a joint resolution in the state Senate Tuesday, but he won't be able to overcome the Democratic majority there.
“We are still very much in the midst of an emergency as the pandemic continues and now is not the time for political gamesmanship,” the governor's spokesman, Conor Cahill, said Wednesday afternoon.
Polis has stressed that Colorado is not yet safe from the deadly pandemic, as he has eased stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders.
Woodward said in his letter he would continue to push the issue.
"Because you refuse to relinquish power on your own, this is the only path to bring an end to your overreach," he wrote. "It is time for you to go back to acting like the Chief Executive, and it is time for the General Assembly to reclaim its role as the representative legislature of the people."
Woodward wrote that he understood the "long road ahead of us" but "it is important that each branch of government limits itself to only those powers delegated by the People. Only then can we join together to address the health, economic, justice, and civil unrest plaguing our state."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.