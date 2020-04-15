Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous school and student safety tipline, received 13% fewer reports in March compared to the same period in 2019, which reflects a trend of lower engagement when school is out of session.
“As we all do our part and take action to protect our friends and family during this public health crisis by maintaining social distancing, we want students to know they can still anonymously report safety concerns to Safe2Tell,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The decrease in the number of tips we received in March was not unexpected, but the continued use of the program shows its value to our residents even while school buildings are not in use.”
Even with the March decline as school districts shifted to online learning, the 2019-2020 school year has seen an increase of 26% in tips by phone, app, or online submission compared to the previous year, with a total of 17,755 reports since August 1. Tips relating to suicide threats and drugs continued to be the most prevalant category, while “school complaints” rose to a higher rank, replacing bullying. School complaints is a general category, which in March encompassed some COVID-19-related matters.
Individuals may report tips by calling 1-877-542-7233, submitting through Safe2Tell.org, or by downloading the Safe2Tell phone app.
The new tipline figures come as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found that among 44,000 Coloradans surveyed in late March, half indicated feeling anxious and nearly two-thirds experienced uncontrollable worry during at least “several days” in the previous two weeks. Colorado Children’s Hospital and several other child advocacy organizations have warned about child neglect, abuse or emotional risk during the pandemic as kids are confined to their homes.
“With nearly all childcare centers and schools closed, there are less eyes on children who may need extra support – now more than ever,” said Amanda Abramczyk-Thill, a coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado of Colorado Springs. “When more mandatory reporters are working from home or not meeting with kids at school, it’s an opportunity for other members of the community to be vigilant on their behalf.”
The organization recommends that people check on families that are experiencing food insecurity when practicable, asking parents how they are taking care of themselves and being mindful of the potential signs of unsafe households. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s emotional wellbeing as their routines and their social milestones, such as attendance at prom or graduation, are preempted by the need to stay at home.
Before the pandemic, Colorado already had a rate of teenage suicides that was double the national rate. Children’s Hospital Colorado is reminding parents to adhere to a family routine and spend time together with children, but also give their teens space when needed.
"We need to be careful not to let our anxiety get the better of us. Our anxiety has an influence on everyone around us, especially children," said Vincent Atchity, the president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado. "Use conversations with your children as an opportunity to convey facts and set an emotional tone."
