Revenue for the Regional Transportation District could return to pre-pandemic levels as early as 2023, two years sooner than predicted, the agency reported on Wednesday.
The University of Colorado, Boulder’s Leeds School of Business prepared a forecast for the RTD board of directors, which estimated RTD would take in an estimated $38.2 million more than anticipated this year, and $104.7 million more in 2021.
“The variation in the numbers demonstrates how volatile the economic situation is due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Heather McKillop, RTD’s assistant general manager of finance and administration. “As we get actual sales and use tax figures, we will update the Board and make changes accordingly.”
Cuts that the board made in 2020 will translate to a surplus, and will go toward any shortfalls in the next year’s budget. The Leeds School will give monthly updates to RTD going forward.
Reports for sales tax revenues are “going to tell us how consumers and spending are coming back within the Denver metro region,” said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the school’s business research division. Sales and use taxes comprise the largest source of RTD’s revenue, providing just over half of income as of 2018.
The agency, which temporarily suspended fares during the pandemic, has reinstated ticket purchases for travel beginning on Wednesday. Operating dollars, which are primarily farebox income, amount to roughly 12% of RTD’s revenue. RTD cut service by 40% during the pandemic as ridership plummeted.
