The Regional Transportation District is requesting that passengers on buses and railcars cover their faces, and has now made face masks mandatory for employees.
“Personal safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Mike Meader, the agency’s chief safety and security officer. “To slow the spread of the coronavirus, all of us must do our part.”
The guidance stops short of making masks a requirement to board vehicles, something that the operators’ union has demanded for weeks. In an April 15 letter to the Federal Transit Administration, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1001 asked that the federal government advise transit organizations to implement such a policy.
On April 14, the FTA recommended that agencies enact guidelines on face coverings “to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among employees and passengers,” without elaborating on what those policies should contain. The FTA provided links to Colorado Politics to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for transit workers, but not for transit agencies.
RTD’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasingly prescriptive: original guidance to passengers was to consider waiting for another bus if the arriving vehicle did not appear to allow six feet of distancing between passengers. Now, there is a cap of 15 to 20 passengers per bus, with RTD dispatching additional vehicles to follow those that have reached their limit.
Similarly, RTD has directed all employees to cover their faces in common areas on RTD property or when they are within six feet of another person. RTD has taken delivery of face masks, including donations from the community, and operators are allowed to wear their own masks.
“We continue to DEMAND that RTD adopt a policy (as other transit agencies have) requiring everyone who boards transit to wear a mask,” Local 1001 declared to its members. An increasing number of transit organizations, including in Pueblo, San Francisco, and New York City, have mandated face coverings in recent weeks.
Local 1001 also announced on Friday that First Transit, one of RTD’s contractors, has sufficient masks for operators. The union further said that RTD received N95 and KN95 respirators, but was testing them before giving them to drivers.
RTD sent a shipment of KN95 masks to Colorado State University's laboratory for testing. The equipment, which is supposed to filter 95% of particulates, will have its filtration ability and breathability tested.
"Even if there are some issues with the masks, that doesn’t mean we still couldn’t use them to perform similar protection to other face coverings," said Pauletta Tonilas, the assistant general manager for communications.
