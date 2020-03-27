U.S. Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff used some of his political stage time to shine a light on concerns over coronavirus Friday.
The former Colorado House speaker from Aurora spoke with three infectious disease specialists who work with Colorado hospitals in a telephone town hall. He read questions submitted online from Coloradans. Romanoff is one of a handful of Democrats hoping to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
"We used to hold town hall meetings in person at coffee shops, in brew pubs and in back yards and living rooms throughout the state the last 14 months, but obviously we can't do that," Romanoff said, promises more events about other policy implications of the pandemic.
You can watch Friday's discussion by clicking here.
Romanoff asked about symptoms. The classic symptoms are a fever and dry cough, and advanced stages lead to breathing problems. A sore throat can be a first indication, but there are still lots of other causes for that.
"If you have shortness of breath, you can't get any oxygen, that's a big clue," said Dr. Katheryn Springer from Colorado Infectious Disease Associates.
Most people will be able to ride it out over a couple of weeks, but some patients will have to be hospitalized, stretching the resources during the peak that's still ahead.
Not everyone needs to be tested, but everyone who has symptoms should self-isolate as a precaution, partly because the effects of the disease show up so slowly — by the time a person is sick enough to be sure they have it, they've infected scores of others.
He asked about preventions and vaccines, as he cautioned about home remedies that are being talked about, including by the president.
Medications can include side effects and interactions with other prescribed medicine, including causing issues with blood pressure, the doctors on the panel told Romanoff. A vaccine is expected in 12 to 18 months, because of the necessary tests.
"There are stories of people taking these medications as a prevention," said Dr. Charlotte L. Ellenbogen of Western Infections Disease Consultants in Wheat Ridge. "There's no merit to that at this time."
She said medications might be needed for the sickest patients, but not most people.
The virus won't survive long on clothing and surfaces, and the experts said the science isn't clear on how infectious the virus is once it's been on those surfaces.
Most people can prevent getting or transmitting the disease by simply washing their hands, the doctors said.
Romanoff asked whether people should wear face masks in public. If they're healthy, no.
"The best way of avoiding this is you don't linger, you stay at least 6 feet away from somebody if you're in contact with them," Ellenbogan said. "The key to this is avoiding close contact."
People get the illness when they inhale the droplets from a cough or sneeze of an infected person. A person who has the disease should wear a mask, the experts said.
What if someone has it, are they immune or contagious, Romanoff asked.
The doctors said they didn't have enough information to say that for sure.
