Colorado restaurant owners have a lot to be happy about, for once.

According to the Colorado Restaurant Association, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday moved restaurant workers into Phase 1B.3 for vaccinations, which are scheduled to start March 5.

In a letter to members, CRA president Sonia Riggs said “we are thrilled to announce that the Governor's office confirmed with us today that foodservice workers will be included in phase 1B.3 of the State's Vaccine Distribution Plan! The Colorado Restaurant Association has been urging the Governor's office for some time to secure prioritized access to the vaccine, and to put restaurant employees in the same category as grocery store workers.”

The CRA had pleaded with Polis to add restaurant workers to the list in a Dec. 30 letter.

“Restaurant workers should be classified in the same category as grocery store workers as they directly interact with the public and provide much needed access to food," the CRA wrote.

According to CDPHE, restaurants may be a safer way for the high-risk population to access the food they need, especially with take-out or delivery options, so the restaurants had pushed for those workers to have a higher priority in vaccine distribution.

" Separating them would be arbitrarily discriminating against an essential industry, one that employs large numbers of women and minority workers,” the CRA said.

Riggs said Tuesday that “although the vaccine offers a light at the end of the tunnel, we need to continue to stay vigilant in the coming weeks if we want to maintain the case metrics required to continue operating in less restrictive levels and achieve enough herd immunity to reopen in a meaningful and safe way. We know that our industry's path to recovery is long and the hardships you all are facing will not go away with the rollout of the vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has put restaurant workers in the same group as grocery store employees and ag workers, has recommended that restaurant workers be vaccinated after the elderly and essential workers such as police officers and teachers.

Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern in LoDo, called it “the best news we’ve received in a long time.” Restaurant workers are among the most vulnerable of all workers to being exposed to the virus, given that patrons take off their masks when they’re eating and drinking, he said.

The other benefit is economic, Fuselier told Colorado Politics. “The sooner the public feels more comfortable going to a restaurant, the sooner they’ll come back,” he said, adding that customers will feel safer knowing that restaurant workers have been vaccinated .

Blake Street Tavern is being evaluated Wednesday under Denver’s Five-Star program, and Fuselier said when you combine restaurants getting Five-Star status with the vaccines, “that’s a one-two punch that we have desperately needed.”

Under Five-Star, capacity restrictions are lessened from 25% to 50%, although Fuselier said that his restaurant, which seats 900 maximum, will probably go from 200 to about 260 or 270 because of social distancing requirements.

Five-Star also means establishments would be able to serve alcohol an hour later, another plus, he explained. “That’s huge for us,” moving last call from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Prior to COVID, they did a lot of business after 10 p.m. because that’s when service industry workers get off work and can get a meal at Blake Street because their kitchen stays open until 1 a.m.

“That extra hour is huge. We’re going to ask the governor to allow us to go to midnight, but that’s for another day.”

Fuselier believes his restaurant will be approved for Five-Star by the end of the week, just in time for this weekend’s Super Bowl, the last major sporting event before college basketball tournaments in March.