As the coronavirus outbreak continues to shake the ski industry in Colorado, Broomfield-based Vail Resorts on Wednesday furloughed all of its hourly employees and administered pay cuts of as much as 25% to its salaried employees.
The ski giant, which has 34 resorts across North America and five Colorado ski hills — Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, will also postpone $85 million worth of off-season upgrades, the Denver Business Journal reported Wednesday. That includes "a new high-speed lift to Peak 7 in Breckenridge and replacement of the four-person Peru lift at the Keystone base area with a six-person, high-speed chairlift."
Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz warned employees in a letter that the furlough could last another month, depending on the virus, the Business Journal reported. When ski resorts were forced to close last month, Katz had said the company could take a blow of up to $200 million.
"This is one of the most challenging times many of us can remember, and it is disappointing to announce these changes, especially those impacting our employees," Katz wrote in the letter. "However, we also recognize that the impacts of the current crisis have certainly hit the travel industry and our company quite hard.”
