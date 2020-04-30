The annual report from Colorado’s main child advocacy group warned that despite the expansion of full-day kindergarten in 2019, participation in preschool programs remained barely changed from the percentage 10 years ago, as did a number of other indicators of childhood well-being.
The 2020 KIDS COUNT in Colorado! report from the Colorado Children’s Campaign noted that child poverty in Colorado, while slightly below the national rate, had not dropped below 10% in two decades. With 50% of eligible children enrolled in pre-kindergarten programs — and wide variation from county to county — the status of children was uneven throughout the state.
The report largely measured data from before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were warnings that the disease could negatively affect the indicators of health and well-being.
“Colorado’s child poverty rate only recently dropped to levels seen before the Great Recession because kids and families weren’t prioritized during our last recovery,” said Kelly Causey, the president and CEO of the Colorado Children’s Campaign. Noting that it took five years for the child poverty rate to reach pre-recession levels, Causey added, “five years is too long. We can’t let the same thing happen to Colorado kids in the aftermath of COVID. Experiencing poverty for even a short period of time during one’s childhood can have lifelong consequences.”
The report found that the number of children in Colorado decreased for the first time in decades, indicating a decline in fertility rates. Birth rates among teenagers, in particular, fell due to the availability of long-acting reversible contraception. However, the rate of uninsured children has remained stuck at around 4.4% for the past five years after dropping dramatically since 2008.
Forty-four percent of children in Colorado are nonwhite, but by contrast, 87% of teachers are white. The poverty rate among black and Latino children is three to four times that of their white counterparts, and although black and Latino children saw relatively large increases in pre-kindergarten enrollment, their participation still lagged behind white children’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.