COVID-19 coronavirus will result in a loss of 4.6 million jobs to the U.S. travel sector, the U.S. Travel Association estimates.
Approximately 11.2 million people will have jobs in travel-related industries in April, compared to 15.8 million people in 2019. Revenue is anticipated to drop by 75% in the next two months, according to the analysis.
“The cold reality is [businesses] can't support their employees if they don't have any customers, and they don't have any customers because of the actions needed to halt the spread of coronavirus,” said the association’s president, Roger Dow. “Millions of Americans shouldn't have to lose their jobs by acting in the interest of public health.”
Oxford Economics analyzed two scenarios: that the U.S. economy will recover fully by June, and that the economy will recover only 50% by June. Even a full recovery would only restore 1.6 million jobs.
Among its requests to the federal government, the travel association is asking for $250 billion in financial assistance. Food services would be hardest hit, according to the analysis, representing nearly one-third of all job losses in the sector. Numerous state and local governments have closed bars and restaurants, with some going as far as to issue shelter-in-place orders.
During the slowdown, eighteen million fewer travelers are expected to visit the U.S. from abroad. The analysis predicts that the economic impact will be double that of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The Colorado Tourism Office anticipates that much of the peak tourism travel in the summer will be salvaged. The agency pointed to a “surge” in hotel demand after the SARS virus nearly two decades ago.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade listed three potential sources of relief for the industry: loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, unemployment insurance and a website for charitable contributions.
