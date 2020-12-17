Mesa County’s program to certify businesses that comply with COVID-19 health requirements as “5-star” establishments is gaining interest from other counties across the state.
The Daily Sentinel reports that the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the county’s public health department have received inquiries about the initiative from elsewhere in Colorado, after data suggested that the new COVID-19 cases in the country were largely not attributable to spread in businesses.
“It's a carrot approach, not a stick approach,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, of the 5-star program during a legislative debate earlier this month on pandemic relief legislation.
“Thanks to the innovation in Mesa County, we have a blueprint in front of us that Larimer County needs to implement,” Sen. Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, told The Colorado Sun.
On Wednesday, the state health department announced a similar variance initiative that would allow businesses in “Level Red” counties where indoor dining is disallowed to operate with 25% capacity under certain conditions. Those counties at less severe levels of restrictions would similarly gain relief for their businesses that have specific compliance plans, ventilation, and protocols for outbreak detection, among other factors.
An MIT study earlier this year determined that the most dangerous environments for transmission included restaurants, cafes and gyms. However, researchers recommended anti-crowding and anti-density measures would reduce the inherent risk at such establishments. Under the state's 5-star guidelines, certified businesses should have 10 feet of distance between tables, compared to the minimum 6 feet.
