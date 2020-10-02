The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions did reduce evictions filings in Colorado, but the number is far from zero.
An analysis from CPR of statewide eviction filings since Jan. 1 found that the number is down substantially from the first two months of the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic affected the country in a widespread manner. In April and May, filings dropped to as low as 21 per week after Gov. Jared Polis imposed restrictions on landlords’ ability to evict.
After the expiration of Polis’ order, filings once again increased to a weekly high of 909, the data showed, before once again dropping with the CDC’s order effective Sept. 4. The directive noted that being unhoused during a pandemic is a public health threat and banned removals for individuals earning up to $99,000 and for couples earning up to $198,000.
However, it is up to judges to decide whether an eviction is covered by the order. Polis established a task force on eviction prevention last month to address possible steps during the ongoing public health emergency.
“It is inconsistent in different counties,” said Elena Wilken, executive director of Housing Colorado, to CPR. “So some counties we're seeing very strict interpretations of both state and federal orders and in some counties, we're not seeing that.”
