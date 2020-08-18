It's hard to get a parking citation when you are working from home, and the city of Denver has felt the economic effects of a lack of tickets.
According to a report from BusinessDen, at the end of June Denver was around $7 million short on revenue from parking citations and meter fees as intracity travel dropped due to the pandemic.
For the first six months of 2020, parking citation revenue was down $4 million, according to Nancy Kuhn, spokeswoman for Denver Public Works. Parking meter revenue through six months has dropped by half since 2019, dropping from $5.9 million to $2.9 million.
Kuhn told BusinessDen that parking citation and meter revenue has historically made up 2.5% to 3.5% of the city’s budget.
From March 19 to July 1, Denver had paused enforcement of parking meter payments and lifted 72-hour parking limits, as well as restrictions in street sweeping areas.
Julie Smith, communications director for Denver’s Department of Finance, told BusinessDen that Denver currently projects a revenue loss of $277 million for the 2020 fiscal year caused by lower sales-and-use and lodger’s taxes.
Budget cuts and shortfalls have been commonplace in Denver during the pandemic as the state deals with the economic tolls of the pandemic.
In June, Denver’s City Council slashed its budget by $260k due to the pandemic. The council, as well as all city agencies, was asked by Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration in April to identify 3% in budget reductions, but as the economic downturn became clearer, the size of the cut requested more than doubled to 7.5% to try and carve out $100 million in savings.
Also in June, Gov. Jared Polis signed a $30 million budget, one that called for about 3% less spending than the state has committed to in the current fiscal year.
