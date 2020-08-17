While coronavirus cases in Denver and Colorado as a whole are dropping off after leveling out from July’s case spike, data has found that younger Denver citizens make up the most cases.
A report by Denverite found that people between the ages of 20 and 29 now represent 22% of all cases in the city; higher than any other age group. Statewide, this age bracket has seen over 11,000 cases and is standing higher than all other age groups.
While this group has the highest infection rates, it has a small number of hospitalizations, reaching only 6% overall. In comparison, Denverite reports that people ages 30-39 make up 19.2% of all cases and 9.7% of all hospitalizations.
City Public Health Executive Director Bob McDonald told Denverite that it is important for residents to continue to social distance and wear a mask, especially after the spike that the state saw in July.
“What’s really important for people to understand is, do not let down your guard,” he said. “Do not think we are out of the woods yet, because we are not.”
This information comes as the number of children infected grows across the state, all while schools prepare for a school year unlike any other. State data shows that children aged 10-19 make up nearly 4,000 of Colorado’s cases.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that in the pandemic’s early stages in the spring, only one of every 27 coronavirus cases involved someone under 20 years old.
That has jumped to one of every six new cases today, according to state data.
Despite the increase in cases in children and the high number of younger Denver residents who have been infected, Mayor Michael Hancock reported Monday that cases of the coronavirus in Denver are back on the decline, with average daily cases down by about half.
Hancock attributed the slide to residents’ compliance with public health orders, including wearing masks and social distancing in public.
“Our numbers are really trending in the right direction over the last few weeks,” he said, with an average of fewer than 40 new cases a day. “That’s wonderful news for us.
Denver’s positivity rate is below 3%, he said, and hospitalizations remain low, but Hancock added that now is “not the time for us to ease up.”
