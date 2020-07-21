Food reimbursements for children enrolled in Colorado schools will come in form of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program starting Wednesday, the state Department of Human Services said Tuesday morning.
The program during the COVID-19 crisis is a collaboration between the DHS and the Colorado Department of Education.
DHS said more than 360,000 children enrolled in free and reduced-price lunch programs. The cards cover the period schools were closed from March through May at $5.70 per student per day. With 49 days of missed school, that adds up to $279 for each eligible child, including pre-schoolers.
“We know many Colorado families are struggling to pay bills and feed their children, and this is one way we can help provide access to nutritious food and meet the needs of Coloradans during this difficult time,” DHS food and energy assistance director Karla Maraccini said in a statement. “When used in conjunction with grab-and-go meals, these P-EBT benefits will be a great tool in ensuring Colorado's children receive healthy meals.”
The program covers families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the National School Lunch Program. The EBT cards will be "loaded" with the reimbursement between Wednesday and July 31, DHS said.
The card program is the product of federal coronavirus relief legislation "as an important opportunity to provide nutritional resources to families who are losing or lost access to free or reduced-priced school meals as schools across Colorado closed in response to COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.