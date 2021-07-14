Carson Baker, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered by medical assistant Allen Reid at the UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center in Colorado Springs on Thursday, May 13, 2021. UCHealth began offering vaccinations to Colorado residents as young as 12 on Thursday morning. The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the Pfizer vaccine was safe for children over the age of 12. UCHealth has already been providing the vaccines to individuals 16 and older. Parental consent is required for adolescents under the age of 18. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)