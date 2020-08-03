Organizations that advocate for workers will lead a demonstration on Wednesday calling for an extension of the $600 weekly enhancement to unemployment benefits that Congress let lapse last month.
The Restaurant Organizing Project, which is a campaign of the Democratic Socialists of America, and Colorado Restaurant Workers United, which is an initiative of UNITE HERE Local 23, are hosting similar events in cities across the country. Their call is to continue the federally-provided boost in unemployment payments that the $1.8 trillion CARES Act authorized in March.
“The Republicans have proposed replacing the $600 with $200 per week, and potentially even less in the future,” the organizers wrote on the event page. “We are unemployed through no fault of our own, and we deserve enough support to survive. Many of us are restaurant workers, and our restaurants are struggling to stay in business. We need our unemployment!”
On Sunday, the Democratic members of Colorado’s General Assembly endorsed the request to continue benefits. A $3 trillion relief bill that the U.S. House of Representatives passed in May contained the extension, but Democratic leaders in Congress have not found support from the White House and congressional Republicans.
Republicans have called the extra money a disincentive to work. The expiration of the enhancement has meant that workers who feel unsafe returning to work may nevertheless be compelled to for the sake of their personal finances.
The U.S.’s death toll from COVID-19 is over 154,000 — the highest of any country in the world — and one epidemiologist told The Washington Post that the country “cannot afford to pretend everything is fine and heading back to normal.”
The demonstration will take place at 1961 Stout St. beginning at noon on Aug. 5.
