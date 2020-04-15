Pueblo’s Catholic Diocese has warned parishioners of an email scam requesting donations and spreading false information about the virus, purportedly under the name of the bishop.
“It has come to our attention that con artists have created misleading email accounts using the name of Bishop Stephen Berg and have been taking advantage of the pandemic,” read an email message from the diocese on Saturday. “Any emails from the Bishop or the Diocese will be from dioceseofpueblo.org. They will NOT include yahoo.com, gmail.com, or the like.”
Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a consumer alert last month raising the possibility of scams during the pandemic. Charity solicitations and requests for donations by cash, gift card or wire transfer were potential red flags, for which Weiser advised checking the validity of the requesting organizations.
The Diocese of Colorado Springs reported that no similar fraud had come to its attention, although a spokesperson noted that several months ago parishioners reported a scam involving gift card requests to multiple pastors. The Archdiocese of Denver also had experienced fake emails asking for gift cards, but no communications that impersonated the archbishop.
