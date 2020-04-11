The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Saturday that Juniper Village of Aurora, an assisted living/memory care facility, is being investigated for a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a CDPHE statement, the facility's owner had all residents and staff tested, and found that 33 out of 46 residents and 16 of its 25 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there have been eight deaths; five have been confirmed as due to COVID-19 and three more are probable.
CDPHE and Tri-County Health began investigating the facility on March 27, and a team from the CDPHE's Health Facilities Division conducted an on-site visit on April 2 after receiving a complaint about the facilities' infection prevention practices.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said in a Saturday statement that “we know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus. The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.”
The CDPHE's COVID-19 website daily reports on the number of outbreaks at non-hospital health care facilities, which includes nursing homes, assisted living and long-term living facilities, rehab centers and senior living centers.
However, the department does not provide on that website the names or locations or those facilities; Colorado Politics and other media outlets have been asking for regular updates. In addition, some county public health departments have reported facilities that have yet to show up on the CDPHE list.
The CDPHE announced Saturday it would begin releasing more details on outbreaks at those facilities, including name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents and total confirmed deaths. That will begin on Wednesday.
The list of the 62 facilities with known outbreaks, as of Thursday, April 9. The list will be updated as soon as that information is available.
ADAMS COUNTY
- Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation (Brighton)
- Clear Creek Care Center
- Inglenook in Brighton
- Irondale Post Acute
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
- Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
- Bethesda Lutheran Communities (S. Logan St., Centennial)
- Brookdale Meridian Englewood
- Cherrelyn Healthcare Center
- Cherry Creek Nursing Center
- Juniper (added 4.11.20)
- Libby Bortz
- Littleton Care and Rehab Center
- Makarios Assisted Living (E. Pacific Pl., Aurora)
- Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
- RiverPointe Senior Living
- Serenity House
- Sherman House, Continuum of Colorado Group Home
- Someren Glen
BOULDER COUNTY
- Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
- Boulder Manor
- Bridge at Longmont
- Columbine Manor - Salida
- Frasier Meadows
- Lifecare Center of Longmont
DENVER COUNTY
- Amberwood Court Rehab
- Brookdale Tarmac (reported by Denver Health)
- Brookdale University Park (reported by Denver Health)
- Courtyards at Mountain View
- North Center (reported by Denver Health)
- Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Community (reported by Denver Health)
- Health Center at Franklin Park
- Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
- Holly Heights
- Jewell Care Center
- North Care Center
- Park View Center (reported by Denver Health)
- Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation
- Sunrise at Cherry Creek
- Windsor Gardens Retirement Community (reported by Denver Health)
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Highline Place Memory Care
- Windcrest
EL PASO COUNTY
- Aspen Living Center
- Bonaventure Senior Living (reported by El Paso Public Health)
- Laurel Manor
- MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
- Terrace Gardens
- Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
FREMONT COUNTY
- Cañon Lodge Care Center
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- Granville Assisted Living Center
- Lakeview Senior Living
- Mapleton Care Center - Lakewood
- Montage Ridge
- Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
- The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
LARIMER COUNTY
- North Shore
MONTROSE COUNTY
- Colorow Care Center
- San Juan Living Center
PUEBLO COUNTY
- Brookdale Pueblo
ROUTT COUNTY
- Casey's Pond
WELD COUNTY
- Centennial Healthcare Center
- Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
- The Center at Centerplace
