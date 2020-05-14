Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday evening that locations across the state on Friday evening will honor the more than 1,000 Coloradans who have died, so far, due to COVID-19.
To end the Day of Remembrance, the state Capitol and city and county buildings, as well as police stations and fire halls across Colorado will turn their lights red at 7 p.m. for one minute to remember the lost.
In addition, three of the state's top sports venues the Pepsi Center, Empower Field at Mile High and Coors Field will display the color of respect.
"It’s important to remember that those we have lost are more than just numbers on a page, or lines on a graph, or an obituary in the local newspaper," the governor's office said in a press advisory Thursday evening. "Every person we have lost to this horrible pandemic has a story and a community of loved ones in mourning.
"Because of the nature of this virus, most of those we have lost passed away without the comfort of having loved ones by their side, and many have not had proper in-person funerals, remembrances, or wakes. It’s on all of us to come together to support each other during these times of such agonizing grief."
Friday also is national Peace Officers Memorial Day. The state commemorates those killed in the line of duty by lowering flags to half staff. The governor's office encouraged Coloradans to pay their respects to peace officers, as well.
"While we can’t come together physically to remember those who have passed, we are encouraging Coloradans to put on a mask or face covering and observe a moment of silence at 7 p.m. so we can all reflect on why we are all being asked to sacrifice: to prevent more unnecessary deaths," the governor's office said, encouraging Coloradans to raise awareness through their social media posts "to send a message to those who are struggling that you are not alone, that we’re all in this together, and that we need to continue to stay home, keep our distance, wear masks, and practice proper hygiene to defeat this virus."
Participating localities as of Thursday afternoon were:
- City and county of Broomfield
- City of Lone Tree
- Town of Kersey
- City and County of Denver
- City of Louisville
- Town of Lyons
- City of Alamosa
- City of Loveland
- Town of Mancos
- City of Arvada
- City of Manitou Springs
- Town of Monument
- City of Aurora
- City of Northglenn
- Town of Morrison
- City of Boulder
- City of Pueblo
- Town of Mountain Village
- City of Burlington
- City of Sheridan
- Town of Mt. Crested Butte
- City of Castle Pines
- City of Thornton
- Town of Nederland
- City of Centennial
- City of Victor
- Town of Oak Creek
- City of Colorado Springs
- City of Westminster
- Town of Pagosa Springs
- City of Commerce City
- City of Wheat Ridge
- Town of Palisade
- City of Craig
- City of Woodland Park
- Town of Paonia
- City of Dacono
- City of Yuma
- Town of Parachute
- City of Durango
- Commerce City
- Town of Parker
- City of Edgewater
- Town of Avon
- Town of Rangely
- City of Englewood
- Town of Bennett
- Town of Red Cliff
- City of Federal Heights
- Town of Blue River
- Town of Severance
- City of Fort Collins
- Town of Breckenridge
- Town of Silverthorne
- City of Fort Morgan
- Town of Carbondale
- Town of Silverton
- City of Fountain
- Town of Crested Butte
- Town of Telluride
- City of Fruita
- Town of Dillon
- Town of Vail
- City of Glendale
- Town of Dolores
- Adams County
- City of Glenwood Springs
- Town of Elizabeth
- Boulder County
- City of Grand Junction
- Town of Estes Park
- Douglas County
- City of Greeley
- Town of Frederick
- Elbert County
- City of Greenwood Village
- Town of Frisco
- Lake County
- City of Gunnison
- Town of Garden City
- Las Animas County
- City of La Junta
- Town of Granby
- Las Animas County
- City of Lafayette
- Town of Grand Lake
- Park County
- City of Lakewood
- Town of Green Mountain Falls
- Pueblo County
- City of Lamar
- Town of Gypsum
- Summit County
- City of Littleton
- Town of Keenesburg
