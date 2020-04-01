Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants the Trump administration to grant more time to Dreamers as the nation deals with the coronavirus emergency.
Colorado's Democratic leader sent a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday formally urging federal authorities to extend work permits for all beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that were set to expire this year.
President Trump has sought to do away with DACA entirely, however. A case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump first announced plans to end the Obama administration order in 2017, but so far the courts have stopped him.
"About 15,000 DACA recipients call Colorado home, and many of them are employed in key industries and critical occupations, such as health care practitioners and support occupations, that help Colorado face our current challenges," he wrote. "Facing a global pandemic takes all Americans, and all Coloradans, and this includes those residents who currently are able to contribute to help us in our shared challenges because of their ability to apply their education and training to our workforce in these unprecedented times through the DACA program."
The full letter states:
"Dear Acting Secretary Wolf:
"Thank you for your recent decision to utilize previously submitted biometrics in order to process valid I-765 extension requests due to the closure of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a step in the right direction. However, I ask you to go a step further; I ask the Department of Homeland Security to automatically extend work authorizations of all Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients whose permission expires in 2020. Coloradans face unprecedented challenges to their economic and social lives, and this extension would provide some needed stability to our businesses and residents who benefit from opportunities that DACA provides.
"Since March 18, USCIS offices have been closed, and the number of people filing for unemployment has hit historic numbers. Small businesses have struggled to maintain solvency, and layoffs are increasingly common. Universities and colleges have sent students home and shuttered their campuses, leaving many students disconnected from the broad scope of student services, such as legal clinics and legal assistance, that they provide. These realities create difficulties for DACA recipients to submit renewals in a timely fashion, despite the actions you have taken thus far.
"About 15,000 DACA recipients call Colorado home, and many of them are employed in key industries and critical occupations, such as health care practitioners and support occupations, that help Colorado face our current challenges. Facing a global pandemic takes all Americans, and all Coloradans, and this includes those residents who currently are able to contribute to help us in our shared challenges because of their ability to apply their education and training to our workforce in these unprecedented times through the DACA program.
"Thank you in advance for consideration of this request. Unprecedented times call for collaboration and partnership and utilization of the flexibilities, such as a DACA extension, that will help us be resilient in the days ahead."
