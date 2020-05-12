Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has a timeline in mind for how to reopen the states, but it all depends on the numbers and a handful of target decisions.
The governor told reporters he would look at the state's data to make a decision on when to reopen sometime after.
On May 25, the governor will make access information that will help him make decisions about businesses that have closed or restricted since mid-March.
"It's important for our morale, for our economy and, of course, to save lives that we have this sustainable path forward that's based on data," Polis said.
In June Polis will look at the numbers of infections and whether the rate is slowing to help decide if his safer-at-home guidelines can be relaxed. He ramped down the state's more stringent stay-at-home order two weeks ago.
“If folks are doing a good job at social distancing, staying at home and wearing masks or facial coverings when going out, it will show up in the data, and we will excitedly remove additional restrictions on our economy," Polis said. "If not, some communities could be forced to look at implementing additional temporary restrictions.”
As of Monday afternoon, Colorado had 19,899 diagnosed cases with limited testing with 981 deaths.
Polis rendered a harsh verdict on businesses flouting the public safety laws. He announced that C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock would have its license suspended "indefinitely" for posing a public health hazard. The business reopened to in-house dining, in violation of Polis' emergency order, Sunday for Mother's Day.
Dozens of patrons showed up without masks or an effort to apply social distancing.
The governor said businesses that do that not only endanger their employees and customers but prolong the need for shutdowns and restrictions for other businesses.
By Tuesday morning the restaurant already had collected more than $10,000 of a $20,000 goal on a GoFundMe page.
"C&C Coffee and Kitchen is a family owned restaurant in Castle Rock, Colorado," the page states. "They could not survive another day of Governor Polis unconstitutionally saying what businesses can and cannot be open. Home Depot can have up to 500 customers, but a family business is not essential in his mind."
At this Monday briefing, however, he said Coloradans could return to the state's campgrounds if they have a reservation, use precautions and try not to interact with mountain communities, to help prevent coronavirus from becoming resurgent there or coming back to Denver from a camping trip.
