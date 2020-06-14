Gov. Jared Polis has signed a pair of executive orders meant to help people who are struggling to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came late Saturday night, just hours after the Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill on housing assistance during the pandemic that Democratic lawmakers had hoped to amend to add a moratorium on evictions. That deal fell apart Saturday.
Polis issued an executive order, and extended it several times, barring evictions tied to rent and mortgages due during the pandemic. That order expired Sunday.
One of the orders issued Saturday suspends a state law requiring landlords to provide their tenants 10 days notice of default for nonpayment of rent and instead calls for landlords to provide 30 days notice before taking action.
The order also directs the executive director of the Department of Local Affairs to work with landlords to implement the model rent repayment agreements created by DOLA to help people who are unable to pay rent because of financial hardship caused by the pandemic.
Landlords and lenders are also prohibited from charging any late fees or penalties for any breach of the terms of a lease or rental agreement due to nonpayment incurred from May 1 to June 13, 2020.
The order makes clear that it does not relieve a person from their obligation to make rent or mortgage payments.
The other order allows DOLA to continue to provide rental and mortgage assistance to low and moderate-income households and encourages local governments to loosen housing restrictions.
It encourages local governments that place limits on the number of unrelated people who can live in a single household or that prohibit group or boarding houses to suspend or eliminate those restrictions to enable homeowners to rent or give a room to people who need a place to live.
It also encourages local governments that place limits on the number of days hotel rooms may be occupied to suspend or eliminate those restrictions.
Other executive orders signed by the governor Saturday speed up unemployment insurance claims processing and help people who are having trouble paying their utility bills.
The orders come as a statewide moratorium on evictions expires, prompting fears of a wave of evictions of people who have lost their jobs amid the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.
Zach Neumann with the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project says somewhere in the vicinity of 300,000 to 400,000 Coloradans could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year.
This story comes from our partners at 9News.
Marianne Goodland of Colorado Politics contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.